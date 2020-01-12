How to watch Wizards vs. Jazz: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Utah @ Washington

Current Records: Utah 26-12; Washington 12-25

What to Know

The Washington Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.68 points per game before their game on Sunday. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Utah Jazz at 3:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. If the contest is anything like Utah's 128-124 win from their previous meeting March of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Washington was able to grind out a solid victory over the Atlanta Hawks last Friday, winning 111-101. The Wizards' SG Jordan McRae filled up the stat sheet, picking up 29 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds. McRae had trouble finding his footing against the Orlando Magic last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Utah strolled past the Charlotte Hornets with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 109-92. It was another big night for C Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 boards along with five blocks.

The Wizards aren't expected to pull this one out (the Jazz are favored by 8.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Washington, who are 19-18-1 against the spread.

The wins brought Washington up to 12-25 and Utah to 26-12. The Wizards are 2-10 after wins this season, the Jazz 18-7.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.70

Odds

The Jazz are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

