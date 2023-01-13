Who's Playing

New York @ Washington

Current Records: New York 23-19; Washington 18-24

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the New York Knicks will be on the road. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Capital One Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Knicks didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 119-113 victory. New York's point guard Jalen Brunson did his thing and had 34 points.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday Washington sidestepped the Chicago Bulls for a 100-97 win. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 59-46 deficit. The top scorer for the Wizards was power forward Kyle Kuzma (21 points).

New York is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 14-6 ATS in away games but only 23-18-1 all in all.

The wins brought New York up to 23-19 and Washington to 18-24. The Knicks are 13-9 after wins this season, Washington 9-8.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Knicks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won 15 out of their last 24 games against New York.