How to watch Wizards vs. Mavericks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Washington

Current Records: Dallas 31-20; Washington 17-32

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are 2-7 against the Dallas Mavericks since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Washington will take on Dallas at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena after a few days off. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Washington now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Wizards came up short against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, falling 125-117. Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 43 points and six assists. Beal's night made it seven games in a row now in which he has scored at least 34 points.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 121-107 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Dallas was down 100-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. They got a solid performance out of power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 32 points and 12 rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. The matchup made it Porzingis' third in a row with at least 32 points.

Washington is now 17-32 while Dallas sits at 31-20. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington is stumbling into the game with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 120.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Washington, Dallas ranks third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 116.1 on average. Washington might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 236

Series History

Dallas have won seven out of their last nine games against Washington.