How to watch Wizards vs. Mavericks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Wizards vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Washington
Current Records: Dallas 31-20; Washington 17-32
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are 2-7 against the Dallas Mavericks since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Washington will take on Dallas at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena after a few days off. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Washington now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Wizards came up short against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, falling 125-117. Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 43 points and six assists. Beal's night made it seven games in a row now in which he has scored at least 34 points.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 121-107 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Dallas was down 100-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. They got a solid performance out of power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 32 points and 12 rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. The matchup made it Porzingis' third in a row with at least 32 points.
Washington is now 17-32 while Dallas sits at 31-20. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington is stumbling into the game with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 120.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Washington, Dallas ranks third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 116.1 on average. Washington might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 236
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won seven out of their last nine games against Washington.
- Oct 23, 2019 - Dallas 108 vs. Washington 100
- Mar 06, 2019 - Washington 132 vs. Dallas 123
- Nov 06, 2018 - Dallas 119 vs. Washington 100
- Jan 22, 2018 - Dallas 98 vs. Washington 75
- Nov 07, 2017 - Dallas 113 vs. Washington 99
- Mar 15, 2017 - Dallas 112 vs. Washington 107
- Jan 03, 2017 - Dallas 113 vs. Washington 105
- Dec 12, 2015 - Washington 114 vs. Dallas 111
- Dec 06, 2015 - Dallas 116 vs. Washington 104
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Sixers vs. Grizzlies odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Sixers vs. Grizzlies matchup 10,000...
-
Mavericks vs. Wizards odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Mavericks vs. Wizards matchup 10,000...
-
The weird story of Ben Simmons' defense
Statistically speaking, the Sixers' defense has been markedly better without Simmons for almost...
-
Jazz vs. Blazers odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Jazz vs. Blazers matchup 10,000 times.
-
Westbrook kills Lakers with small lineup
We'll see if this is sustainable, but for at least one game Houston's 'little' experiment was...
-
Giannis makes history in win vs. Sixers
Giannis finished with 36 points, 20 rebounds and six assists in the win
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant