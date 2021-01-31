Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Washington

Current Records: Brooklyn 13-8; Washington 3-12

What to Know

This Sunday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.13 points per matchup. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 31 at Capital One Arena. If the contest is anything like the Wizards' 123-122 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The game between Washington and the Atlanta Hawks this past Friday was not particularly close, with Washington falling 116-100. A silver lining for Washington was the play of point guard Russell Westbrook, who had 26 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Brooklyn this past Friday. They put the hurt on the Oklahoma City Thunder with a sharp 147-125 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Brooklyn had established a 115-94 advantage. Their shooting guard James Harden did his thing and posted a triple-double on 25 points, 11 assists, and ten boards. The Beard now has three triple-doubles this year.

The Wizards aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 8.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Washington is now 3-12 while the Nets sit at 13-8. Brooklyn is 8-4 after wins this season, and Washington is 2-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Brooklyn.