Who's Playing

Denver @ Washington

Current Records: Denver 15-12; Washington 8-17

What to Know

The Washington Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.12 points per matchup before their contest Wednesday. They will look to defend their home court against the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET. Washington is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The Wizards didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Rockets at home on Monday as they won 131-119. It was another big night for Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 37 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between Denver and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Denver falling 112-99. Center Nikola Jokic did his best for Denver, finishing with 43 points (a whopping 43% of their total) and five assists along with six boards.

Washington is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Washington's victory lifted them to 8-17 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 15-12. We'll see if the Wizards can repeat their recent success or if the Nuggets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Washington and Denver both have five wins in their last ten games.