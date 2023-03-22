Who's Playing

Denver @ Washington

Current Records: Denver 48-24; Washington 32-40

What to Know

The Washington Wizards have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Denver Nuggets and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 25 of 2021. The Wizards are getting right back to it as they host Denver at 7 p.m. ET March 22 at Capital One Arena. If the matchup is anything like Denver's 141-128 victory from their previous meeting in December of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Washington came up short against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, falling 122-112. The losing side was boosted by center Kristaps Porzingis, who had 30 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Denver beat the Brooklyn Nets 108-102 on Sunday. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 17 rebounds, and ten dimes. Jokic now has 28 triple-doubles this season.

The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Denver's victory lifted them to 48-24 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 32-40. We'll see if the Nuggets can repeat their recent success or if Washington bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.16

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last 15 games against Washington.