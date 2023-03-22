Who's Playing
Denver @ Washington
Current Records: Denver 48-24; Washington 32-40
What to Know
The Washington Wizards have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Denver Nuggets and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 25 of 2021. The Wizards are getting right back to it as they host Denver at 7 p.m. ET March 22 at Capital One Arena. If the matchup is anything like Denver's 141-128 victory from their previous meeting in December of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Washington came up short against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, falling 122-112. The losing side was boosted by center Kristaps Porzingis, who had 30 points along with six boards.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Denver beat the Brooklyn Nets 108-102 on Sunday. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 17 rebounds, and ten dimes. Jokic now has 28 triple-doubles this season.
The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Denver's victory lifted them to 48-24 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 32-40. We'll see if the Nuggets can repeat their recent success or if Washington bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.16
Odds
The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Denver have won eight out of their last 15 games against Washington.
- Dec 14, 2022 - Denver 141 vs. Washington 128
- Mar 16, 2022 - Denver 127 vs. Washington 109
- Dec 13, 2021 - Denver 113 vs. Washington 107
- Feb 25, 2021 - Washington 112 vs. Denver 110
- Feb 17, 2021 - Washington 130 vs. Denver 128
- Jan 04, 2020 - Washington 128 vs. Denver 114
- Nov 26, 2019 - Denver 117 vs. Washington 104
- Mar 31, 2019 - Washington 95 vs. Denver 90
- Mar 21, 2019 - Denver 113 vs. Washington 108
- Mar 23, 2018 - Denver 108 vs. Washington 100
- Oct 23, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Denver 104
- Mar 08, 2017 - Washington 123 vs. Denver 113
- Dec 08, 2016 - Washington 92 vs. Denver 85
- Mar 12, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Washington 100
- Jan 28, 2016 - Denver 117 vs. Washington 113