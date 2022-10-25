Who's Playing
Detroit @ Washington
Current Records: Detroit 1-2; Washington 2-1
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a matchup against the Washington Wizards since April 1 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Pistons will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Detroit came up short against the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday, falling 124-115. The losing side was boosted by small forward Saddiq Bey, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 boards.
Meanwhile, Washington fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 117-107. One thing holding the Wizards back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Will Barton, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 35 minutes on the court.
Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Detroit's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Detroit is now 1-2 while Washington sits at a mirror-image 2-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pistons have only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Wizards' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.50%, which places them third in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.55
Odds
The Wizards are a 5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Washington have won 18 out of their last 25 games against Detroit.
- Mar 25, 2022 - Washington 100 vs. Detroit 97
- Mar 01, 2022 - Washington 116 vs. Detroit 113
- Feb 14, 2022 - Washington 103 vs. Detroit 94
- Dec 08, 2021 - Washington 119 vs. Detroit 116
- Apr 17, 2021 - Washington 121 vs. Detroit 100
- Apr 01, 2021 - Detroit 120 vs. Washington 91
- Mar 27, 2021 - Washington 106 vs. Detroit 92
- Jan 20, 2020 - Washington 106 vs. Detroit 100
- Dec 26, 2019 - Detroit 132 vs. Washington 102
- Dec 16, 2019 - Washington 133 vs. Detroit 119
- Nov 04, 2019 - Washington 115 vs. Detroit 99
- Feb 11, 2019 - Detroit 121 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 21, 2019 - Washington 101 vs. Detroit 87
- Dec 26, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Washington 95
- Mar 29, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Washington 92
- Jan 19, 2018 - Washington 122 vs. Detroit 112
- Dec 01, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Detroit 91
- Oct 20, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Detroit 113
- Apr 10, 2017 - Washington 105 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 21, 2017 - Detroit 113 vs. Washington 112
- Dec 16, 2016 - Washington 122 vs. Detroit 108
- Apr 08, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Washington 99
- Mar 14, 2016 - Washington 124 vs. Detroit 81
- Feb 19, 2016 - Washington 98 vs. Detroit 86
- Nov 21, 2015 - Washington 97 vs. Detroit 95