Who's Playing

Detroit @ Washington

Current Records: Detroit 1-2; Washington 2-1

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a matchup against the Washington Wizards since April 1 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Pistons will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Detroit came up short against the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday, falling 124-115. The losing side was boosted by small forward Saddiq Bey, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, Washington fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 117-107. One thing holding the Wizards back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Will Barton, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 35 minutes on the court.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Detroit's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Detroit is now 1-2 while Washington sits at a mirror-image 2-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pistons have only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Wizards' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.50%, which places them third in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.55

Odds

The Wizards are a 5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Washington have won 18 out of their last 25 games against Detroit.