Who's Playing
Toronto @ Washington
Current Records: Toronto 31-32; Washington 29-32
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors are 23-7 against the Washington Wizards since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena.
Toronto didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 104-98 victory. The top scorers for the Raptors were power forward Pascal Siakam (20 points) and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (19 points).
Meanwhile, Washington narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Atlanta Hawks 119-116. Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal did his thing and had 37 points and seven assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Toronto is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Toronto, who are 31-32 against the spread.
Their wins bumped the Raptors to 31-32 and the Wizards to 29-32. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBC Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.15
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 1-point favorite.
Series History
Toronto have won 23 out of their last 30 games against Washington.
