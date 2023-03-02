Who's Playing

Toronto @ Washington

Current Records: Toronto 31-32; Washington 29-32

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors are 23-7 against the Washington Wizards since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena.

Toronto didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 104-98 victory. The top scorers for the Raptors were power forward Pascal Siakam (20 points) and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (19 points).

Meanwhile, Washington narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Atlanta Hawks 119-116. Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal did his thing and had 37 points and seven assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Toronto is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Toronto, who are 31-32 against the spread.

Their wins bumped the Raptors to 31-32 and the Wizards to 29-32. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.15

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 1-point favorite.

Series History

Toronto have won 23 out of their last 30 games against Washington.