Who's Playing

Toronto @ Washington

Current Records: Toronto 11-13; Washington 6-15

What to Know

The Washington Wizards will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Toronto and are hoping to record their first win since April 22 of 2018.

Things were close when Washington and the Chicago Bulls clashed on Monday, but Washington ultimately edged out the opposition 105-101. It was another big night for Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 35 points and seven assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Toronto strolled past the Memphis Grizzlies with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 128-113. Shooting guard Fred VanVleet and power forward Pascal Siakam were among the main playmakers for the Raptors as the former had 32 points and nine assists and the latter shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 32 points, six dimes and five rebounds.

The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their nine home games.

Their wins bumped Washington to 6-15 and Toronto to 11-13. Allowing an average of 120.10 points per game, Washington hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won 18 out of their last 23 games against Washington.