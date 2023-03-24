Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Washington

Current Records: San Antonio 19-54; Washington 32-40

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 122.15 points per matchup before their contest Friday. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Spurs were pulverized by the Milwaukee Bucks 130-94 on Wednesday. Shooting guard Blake Wesley wasn't much of a difference maker for San Antonio; Wesley played for 27 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards lost to the Denver Nuggets at home by a decisive 118-104 margin. Washington was down 94-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Kristaps Porzingis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points.

The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 7. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on San Antonio's opponents whenever they hit the road.

San Antonio found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 127-106 punch to the gut against Washington in the teams' previous meeting in January. Can San Antonio avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Wizards are a solid 7-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Washington.