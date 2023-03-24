Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Washington
Current Records: San Antonio 19-54; Washington 32-40
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 122.15 points per matchup before their contest Friday. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Spurs were pulverized by the Milwaukee Bucks 130-94 on Wednesday. Shooting guard Blake Wesley wasn't much of a difference maker for San Antonio; Wesley played for 27 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards lost to the Denver Nuggets at home by a decisive 118-104 margin. Washington was down 94-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Kristaps Porzingis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points.
The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 7. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on San Antonio's opponents whenever they hit the road.
San Antonio found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 127-106 punch to the gut against Washington in the teams' previous meeting in January. Can San Antonio avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Wizards are a solid 7-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Washington.
- Jan 30, 2023 - Washington 127 vs. San Antonio 106
- Feb 25, 2022 - San Antonio 157 vs. Washington 153
- Nov 29, 2021 - San Antonio 116 vs. Washington 99
- Apr 26, 2021 - San Antonio 146 vs. Washington 143
- Jan 24, 2021 - San Antonio 121 vs. Washington 101
- Nov 20, 2019 - Washington 138 vs. San Antonio 132
- Oct 26, 2019 - San Antonio 124 vs. Washington 122
- Apr 05, 2019 - San Antonio 129 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 27, 2019 - San Antonio 132 vs. Washington 119
- Mar 27, 2018 - Washington 116 vs. San Antonio 106
- Mar 21, 2018 - San Antonio 98 vs. Washington 90
- Dec 02, 2016 - San Antonio 107 vs. Washington 105
- Nov 26, 2016 - San Antonio 112 vs. Washington 100
- Dec 16, 2015 - San Antonio 114 vs. Washington 95
- Nov 04, 2015 - Washington 102 vs. San Antonio 99