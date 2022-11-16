Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Washington
Current Records: Oklahoma City 6-8; Washington 8-6
What to Know
The Washington Wizards will stay at home another game and welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Capital One Arena. The Wizards will be strutting in after a victory while OKC will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Washington netted a 102-92 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. It was another big night for Washington's center Kristaps Porzingis, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and six boards.
Meanwhile, the Thunder were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 126-122 to the Boston Celtics. Point guard Josh Giddey had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes with and seven turnovers.
The Wizards are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Washington won their first match against Oklahoma City 101-99 last season, but Oklahoma City managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.51
Odds
The Wizards are a 4.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
