Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Washington

Current Records: Oklahoma City 6-8; Washington 8-6

What to Know

The Washington Wizards will stay at home another game and welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Capital One Arena. The Wizards will be strutting in after a victory while OKC will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Washington netted a 102-92 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. It was another big night for Washington's center Kristaps Porzingis, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, the Thunder were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 126-122 to the Boston Celtics. Point guard Josh Giddey had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes with and seven turnovers.

The Wizards are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Washington won their first match against Oklahoma City 101-99 last season, but Oklahoma City managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.51

Odds

The Wizards are a 4.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won seven out of their last 14 games against Oklahoma City.