Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Washington

Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-37; Washington 23-33

What to Know

This Monday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.25 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET April 19 at Capital One Arena. The Wizards will be strutting in after a victory while Oklahoma City will be stumbling in from a loss.

Everything went Washington's way against the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday as they made off with a 121-100 win. Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal did his thing and had 37 points. The matchup made it Beal's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 112-106 to the Toronto Raptors. Oklahoma City's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Luguentz Dort, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points.

Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Wizards ended up a good deal behind the Thunder when they played when the two teams previously met in August of last year, losing 121-103. Maybe Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wizards are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Oklahoma City have won six out of their last ten games against Washington.