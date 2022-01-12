Through 2 Quarters

Although the Oklahoma City Thunder were the underdogs at tipoff, they've since taken control of the game. At halftime neither squad has the contest in the bag, but OKC leads 61-58 over the Washington Wizards.

Oklahoma City has been relying on small forward Luguentz Dort, who has 12 points and two assists along with three steals, and shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has 18 points and three assists. Washington has been relying on the performance of power forward Kyle Kuzma, who has 16 points. A double-double would be Kuzma's third in a row.

This is the most points the Thunder have had yet this year going into the third quarter.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Washington

Current Records: Oklahoma City 13-26; Washington 20-20

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Washington Wizards are heading back home. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards should still be riding high after a victory, while Oklahoma City will be looking to get back in the win column.

Things were close when Washington and the Orlando Magic clashed on Sunday, but Washington ultimately edged out the opposition 102-100. Washington's power forward Kyle Kuzma looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 27 points and 22 boards.

Speaking of close games: OKC was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 99-95 to the Denver Nuggets. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't much of a difference maker for Oklahoma City; Gilgeous-Alexander finished with only eight points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

The Wizards are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Washington against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Washington came out on top in a nail-biter against Oklahoma City in the teams' previous meeting last November, sneaking past 101-99. Will Washington repeat their success, or does Oklahoma City have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

The Wizards are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wizards as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won seven out of their last 13 games against Oklahoma City.

Injury Report for Washington

Thomas Bryant: Out (Knee)

Bradley Beal: Out (Covid-19)

