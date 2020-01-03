How to watch Wizards vs. Trail Blazers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Portland @ Washington

Current Records: Portland 14-21; Washington 10-23

What to Know

The Washington Wizards and the Portland Trail Blazers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. Washington struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.15 points per game.

If the Wizards were hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then they sure slipped up. 2020 "welcomed" them with a 122-101 beatdown from the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from SG Bradley Beal, who had 27 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Portland's and the New York Knicks' game on Wednesday was up for grabs at halftime, but Portland was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. 2020 "welcomed" Portland with a 117-93 beatdown from New York. Portland's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of C Hassan Whiteside, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds along with three blocks, and SF Carmelo Anthony, who had 26 points along with seven boards. Anthony had trouble finding his footing against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction. Anthony's points were the most he has had all year.

Washington isn't expected to pull this one out (Portland is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Wizards, who are 16-16-1 against the spread.

The losses put the Wizards at 10-23 and the Trail Blazers at 14-21. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wizards are fourth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22.4 on average. Portland is completely their equal: they are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports Northwest

NBC Sports Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.98

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 235

Series History

Washington and Portland both have four wins in their last eight games.