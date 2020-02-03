How to watch Wizards vs. Warriors: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Wizards vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State @ Washington
Current Records: Golden State 11-39; Washington 17-31
What to Know
This Monday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.69 points per matchup. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Capital One Arena. Washington has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Golden State is surely hoping to exploit.
Washington didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 113-107 victory. The Wizards' shooting guard Bradley Beal did his thing and had 34 points in addition to six boards and three blocks. The contest made it Beal's sixth in a row with at least 34 points.
Meanwhile, the Warriors didn't have too much trouble with the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road on Saturday as they won 131-112. Golden State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Glenn Robinson III, who had 22 points, and power forward Draymond Green, who had eight points and 16 assists along with seven rebounds.
Their wins bumped Washington to 17-31 and Golden State to 11-39. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.92
Odds
The Wizards are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 235
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won seven out of their last eight games against Washington.
- Jan 24, 2019 - Golden State 126 vs. Washington 118
- Oct 24, 2018 - Golden State 144 vs. Washington 122
- Feb 28, 2018 - Golden State 109 vs. Washington 101
- Oct 27, 2017 - Golden State 120 vs. Washington 117
- Apr 02, 2017 - Golden State 139 vs. Washington 115
- Feb 28, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Golden State 108
- Mar 29, 2016 - Golden State 102 vs. Washington 94
- Feb 03, 2016 - Golden State 134 vs. Washington 121
