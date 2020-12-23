We know two things to be factually true of Paul George's first season with the Los Angeles Clippers. The first is that he struggled in the playoffs. His postseason field goal percentage (39.8 percent) fell further than it had since the 2011-12 postseason. His postseason scoring (20.2 points per game) fell further than it had since the 2012-13 season. The Clippers were upset in the second round of the playoffs, at least in part due to his struggles.

The second is that George was unhappy. Yes, there were several reports about the team's poor chemistry, but even if we put those aside, George himself publicly grumbled about his role. "The way I was being used, I felt Doc was trying to play me as like a Ray Allen or like a JJ Redick, all pin-downs," George said in a recent appearance on the "All The Smoke" podcast. "I can do it, but that ain't my game," George said. "I need some flow, I need some mixes of pick-and-rolls, I need some post-ups, just different touches, you know what I mean? That last season was just hard overall."

Things get interesting when you examine that sentiment critically. Thanks to Synergy Sports, we can fact-check it and find that it isn't remotely true. George dedicated 32.9 percent of his possessions to running pick-and-roll last season, by far the highest total of his career. Just look at the numbers since he became an All-Star in 2013.



Percentage of possessions used on pick-and-roll Percentage of possessions used on isolations Percentage of possessions used on post-ups 2012-13 15.8% 12.1% 5.7% 2013-14 21.5% 13.3% 5% 2015-16 21.2% 14% 3.4% 2016-17 17.5% 17.5% 5.2% 2017-18 25.2% 11.5% 2.4% 2018-19 24.5% 13.4% 3.6% 2019-20 32.9% 11.4% 4.6% Average 22.7% 13.3% 4.3%

Now, in fairness, the Clippers did run George around plenty of screens last season. It just wasn't unusual in the context of his career. At 14.3 percent of his possessions, he spent more time doing cardio than he ever did in Oklahoma City, but less than he did with the Pacers. But in fairness to Rivers, those plays were extremely successful for the Clippers. George finished in the 84th percentile in league-wide spot-up efficiency last season, and in the 88th coming off screens.

Meanwhile, George dwarfed his career average in pick-and-rolls last season, and he finished above his average in post-up percentage. True, he used fewer isolations than ever, but there were two good reasons for that. The first was that he played with Kawhi Leonard, who himself uses an enormous number of possessions on isolation, and allowing two players to do so could alienate teammates. The second is simpler: George was bad at it. He scored only 0.746 points per possession in isolation situations, ranked in only the 23rd percentile league-wide. He was even worse on post-ups, finishing in the 16th percentile, but at such a low number of possessions used, it was a sacrifice the Clippers were apparently willing to make in the name of making him happy.

It didn't work, and it speaks to the politics of managing an NBA team. The numbers may disprove George's premise that the Clippers used him like Allen or Redick, but that doesn't matter if he thinks it's true. Whether unhappiness is fair or not, it tends to hinder production. George already had plenty on his mind in the Orlando bubble. Frustration in his role only could have made things worse. He collapsed in the playoffs. The Clippers lost.

So they made satisfying him a priority this season. One-game samples are rarely meaningful, but we again know two things to be factually true of George's opening night performance. The first is that he scored 33 points in a win against a rival in a high-profile game. The second is that his pick-and-roll percentage in that single game was higher than it has ever been over a full season. George devoted 39.1 percent of his possessions -- nine in total -- to pick-and-roll. The Clippers scored 16 points on those plays, a staggering 1.778 per possession figure that would have led the league last season at any volume, according to Synergy.

He largely wasn't running those pick-and-rolls in the same way that typical high-usage ball-handlers do, though. They lacked the overdribbling common in the James Harden or Russell Westbrook variety. Instead, Ty Lue ran George through many of the same motions that Rivers did. He just allowed George more flexibility in deciding what he wanted to do within them.

Take this zipper cut. George starts in the corner, jaunts down the baseline and then races up to the top of the arc. This is a play designed to create a catch-and-shoot 3. George would ideally shed his man on the cut and fire after a quick catch, but Kyle Kuzma keeps up with him here, so he slows it down. Zubac sets the screen, but Kuzma angles to prevent him from taking it. So George goes the other way, forces Kuzma to overplay it and steps back for a clean look:

This is basic, flow offense. The play is set up to create a certain kind of shot for George, it isn't immediately available, so he didn't force it and created something better. This is ostensibly the freedom George craves. There's value in granting it even when it doesn't lead to points. George missed an early attempt badly off of this exact same design, but apparently liked the look enough to run it again:

Offenses can survive misses, and this was a good shot. If it helps George find confidence in a play call, then even better. A similar process played out with a staggered screen set the Clippers ran for George in the fourth quarter. Again, he navigates the traffic and again, Kuzma keeps up with him. So he slows it down, accepts the screen, gets the switch onto Montrezl Harrell and turns it into two points:

When they run a somewhat similar look in the fourth quarter -- this time with Zubac setting the pin down and no second screener --Nicolas Batum gets him the pass earlier and he launches the 3 right away. Swish.

The plays aren't special in and of themselves. They're fairly common NBA fare. But they're signs that Lue is empowering George to handle the ball more, to read and react for himself in ways that balance the team's need for certain kinds of shots against his desire for others. That sense of compromise was evident in his quick decision making. Even when he called his own number, there was no dilly-dallying. Take this possession in which no other Clipper touched the ball. From the moment he crosses half court, he's already decided what he's going to do. He gets to his spot on the low block against the smaller Dennis Schroder, turns around and sinks his turnaround jumper:

George is a superstar. He's always been able to make simple plays like this. He made them under Rivers, too. But if opening night is any indication, Lue is going to try to create more decision-making opportunities like this for George, especially when Leonard is off the floor (a necessity now that the dynamic bench duo of Williams and Harrell has been broken up).

It's an olive branch that seemingly didn't go unnoticed. George was the best player on the floor Tuesday night, and the Clippers will need him to be at least once or twice if they plan to beat the Lakers four times out of seven when it counts. While the sample is far too small to confirm causation, a correlation between George's comfort in the offense and the Clippers' success on the floor is obvious, and it's one that Lue will only continue to push as the Clippers try to avoid more playoff heartbreak.