How Victor Oladipo changed the Pacers' future and is still hungry for stardom after a near playoff upset

Victor Oladipo wasn't supposed to accomplish what he did this season. When he was traded from the Thunder to the Pacers, in exchange for Paul George, the resounding opinion was that Indiana had been fleeced. They traded away a surefire superstar for an overpaid No. 2 overall pick that had never met expectations.

While it's never safe to proclaim the future of a young star four years into his career, enough had been seen of Oladipo to know what he was: An inefficient chucker that lacked the ability to space the floor and didn't play a whole lot of defense. He had failed to become the Magic's star and he looked incapable of becoming Russell Westbrook's sidekick in Oklahoma City.

One season later and Oladipo has completely flipped the script. In his first season with the Pacers, he scored 23.1 points, dished out 4.3 assists and pulled down 5.3 rebounds per game. The Pacers had a net rating of 6.3 when Oladipo was on the floor, which led the team. They had net rating of -7.3 when he was off the floor, which also led the team. How valuable was he to the roster? The Pacers lost all seven games he missed this season. They finished with 48 wins and the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

"Nobody thought we were going to be here. No one. Not one person. But us in the locker room. I feel like we've earned our respect from everyone."

Everything the Pacers did well this season was because of Oladipo. He didn't just have a nice bounce-back campaign to become a respectable player. He exploded into a star player that Indiana can build around. This is a guy that the front office can put their faith into as it builds its team.

Even the most ardent defenders of the trade couldn't have expected that from him. Players don't typically have a significant rise from one season to the next the way he did. Something happened between the trade his start in Indiana that changed. Saying his work ethic changed is a lazy answer, but so much of what he's done he contributes to that. Back in November, when he was first starting to blossom, Pacers coach Nate McMillan praised him for his obsession with watching film.

"He absorbs everything that you tell him," McMillan said in Orlando during Oladipo's first game back against the Magic as a member of the Pacers. "I've had more film sessions with him than I've had really with any player. It's 'cause he wants to get better. ... He's a guy that watches a lot of film. He wants to learn. He wants to improve. We've been able to see some growth in his game from some of those film sessions."

The results of that work ethic led to a near upset of the LeBron James-led Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs. They took Cleveland to seven games and had it not been for a James' buzzer-beater in Game 5, Oladipo might still be playing right now. He averaged 22 points per game while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.

What is possibly even more impressive is that the 25-year-old is hungry for more. Check out what he wrote to his trainer immediately after losing Game 7 to the Cavs:

He re-iterated those thoughts at exit interviews the following day. This isn't going to be a one-hit-wonder type of season for Oladipo. He plans on being a name recognized across the league.

Kevin Pritchard said Chad Buchanan played Milli Vanilli as Vic walked into his exit interview yesterday. Pritchard challenged Vic, "That's the biggest one-hit wonder. Are you a one-hit wonder?"

Victor Oladipo: "No, I'm Michael Jackson."



Victor Oladipo: "No, I'm Michael Jackson." — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 1, 2018

Work is great and the season was fun, but where do they go from here? That's the real question of interest for them as a franchise. It's one thing to be the surprise team nobody saw coming, but it's another to take that kind of season and build from it. With Oladipo, they have a star to build around, but do they have the pieces and flexibility to start building?

There is youth on this roster. They obviously have a still-blossoming Oladipo. Domantas Sabonis quietly made incredible strides next to Oladipo. By the end of the season, there was a serious argument to be made that he should be playing at center over another young big man, Myles Turner. TJ Leaf was a little disappointing as a rookie, but he has plenty of time to grow. As long as all of these players continue to progress then there will be pieces in Indiana for a long time.

The problem seems to lie on the veterans on the roster -- the ones that actually played the biggest role in helping Oladipo win games this season. Thaddeus Young, Darren Collison, and Bojan Bogdonavic were crucial in the fist round against Cleveland. Cory Joseph was the primary backup guard all season. The Pacers have young pieces, but that doesn't make them a young team.

The front office can choose to run all this back next season and hope that their young players around Oladipo improve enough to create progress, but that's a risky strategy. It's great when youth improves, that can be random and unreliable. By winning, the Pacers have almost made the future harder on themselves. The expectations have been set and the team can't afford a drop-off next season, otherwise drastic changes could be on the horizon.

A balance needs to be struck. There's a reason why it's so difficult to win championships. Luckily, teams with stars seem to have a much easier time finding that balance than others. Oladipo is the kind of star that will attract other players that want to be around him. The Pacers showed last season they're not afraid to get creative. He's completely changed their course for the future. Exciting times are coming to Indiana and it's all thanks to Oladipo.