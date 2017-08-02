How Warriors' dominance hurts the teams chasing them, and the NBA overall

It all started in 2014. The Warriors not only were a great team, but something we had never seen -- the first club to lead the league in defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions) while playing at the fastest pace. They finished second in offensive rating, but their shooting was unprecedented. Golden State's net rating (net points per 100 possessions) was plus-11.4, an absurd number and 4.5 points higher than the Clippers, who were No. 2.

They were somehow better the next season, finishing with the No. 1 offense and the No. 4 defense. While second in net rating, they won an NBA-record 73 games. And that was before adding Kevin Durant. In 2016-17, the Warriors had 23 20-point victories, compared to 15 in 2015-16. Since Steve Kerr came on board in 2014, Golden State has 54 20-point wins -- nine more than second-place San Antonio.

Backlash was inevitable. While many watch sports to see excellence and athletic superiority, others prefer a "great game" between two evenly matched teams. The Warriors have largely broken down the notion of competition the past three seasons. Even the greatest collapse In NBA history -- when Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 Finals deficit (with some help from injuries and Draymond Green's one-game suspension) -- proved only a momentary road block because the Warriors signed Durant the next month.

Golden State went 16-1 in last season's playoffs, and a significant amount of fans and media believe this is the best team ever. Very few of their playoff games were competitive, save Games 3 and 4 in the Finals, some moments vs. Utah in the second round and Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Not exactly thrilling, must-watch TV, right? Yet people were watching.

"NBA playoff ratings up"

"NBA Finals ratings set 20-year highs"

While many were bemoaning a downfall of competitive balance, casual fans were eating it up. So no matter what a longer-term future of the league may look like, more people are watching, and that's a great thing! Except, maybe it's not.

The shortfall

There is evidence that the Warriors' dominance not only is hurting the league now, but may portend something worse.

First, from Forbes, very quietly after the Finals:

Due to dominant performances by the Cavaliers and the Warriors, the total number of games that could be played impacted the total viewership audience. Just two series (Jazz-Clippers in the first round of the West Conference playoffs and the Celtics-Wizards in the Eastern Conference Semis) went seven games. First-round play saw four six-game series (Spurs-Grizzlies, Wizards-Hawks, Raptors-Bucks, Celtics-Bulls), with Western Conference Semis between the Spurs and Rockets matching six games. According to research from Guggenheim Securities, the Finals average audience was +400% greater than the average pre-Finals audience. In having the Finals go only five games compared to seven games in 2016, Guggenheim notes that Disney lost $90 million in advertisement revenue due to two fewer games. Overall, the NBA postseason total viewership was down due to fewer late-round games (four fewer Conference Finals, and two fewer Finals) as well as lower ratings for the Western Conference where the Warriors ran the table en route to going 12-0 before entering the Finals where they lost only Game 4.

via How TV Actually Lost The NBA Postseason, Even With Ratings Up For Finals.

That's $90 million in estimated revenue. And it wasn't only the Warriors. The Rockets polished off the Thunder in five, and the Cavaliers rolled through the Eastern Conference, losing only one game in three series. But the Warriors accounted for half of the playoff series that lasted five or fewer games. That's a lot of missed gate receipts, ad revenue, promotion, highlights, everything.

But hey, that's only money, no real impact on the game, right? Hold up.

The fallout

From NBA.com and TNT's David Aldridge:

The 2017 playoffs produced what almost everyone predicted before the season, and what many fans wanted: a Warriors-Cavaliers Finals for a third straight season. But the playoffs weren't what the league and union needed to make more money: long. This year's postseason produced only 79 out of a potential 105 games, with eight of the 15 playoff series going five games or less, and only two series going a full seven games. The resulting drop in revenues from all those series ending early further lowered the 2017-18 cap. Instead of $102 million, the cap for '17-'18 was reduced to $99 million. That shortfall of $8 million from what was originally anticipated has squeezed a lot of this summer's free agents. "The sweeps killed us," said an official involved in negotiations between the league and the union.

via Morning Tip: Free agent landscape feels impact of last year's summer spending - NBA.com.

Less revenue created a shortfall for the salary cap projection -- and that curtailed NBA spending this summer.

As Aldridge notes, there are multiple ripple effects. Last summer saw an incredible jump in the cap because of the influx of TV money, with only so many free agents available. Teams splurged on huge contracts. There was a regression this summer, as the NBA woke up -- as if from a long night out on the town -- wondering why they own a ceramic donkey lawn statue. Contracts shrunk, and less money was committed.

But those inflated contracts are still out there. Here's a real-world example: The Boston Celtics were always going to face a numbers crunch in 2018, no matter if they signed Gordon Hayward. But because of the reduced cap, they were forced to part ways with several free agents and trade Avery Bradley to make Hayward fit. Bradley also was moved because he's a free agent next summer, along with Isaiah Thomas and Marcus Smart, and no cap raise was going to leave enough room for all three. But because of the cap gymnastics the Celtics had navigate, next season's team won't be as strong as it could have been.

In addition, changes ratified in the latest CBA have had unintended consequences. The Designated Veteran Player Extension was supposed to help teams keep star players. The only problems are A) contracts got so large they prevent teams from adding more talent and B) the first summer after those changes, Chris Paul, Paul George, and Jimmy Butler were traded, with Kyrie Irving on the block. Teams got more proactive in moving big stars to avoid being locked into those deals, and that could lead to more instability.

What's the takeaway? If the cap continues to come in below expectations, it will be increasingly more difficult for teams to find ways to substantially upgrade rosters. There won't be any more huge cap jumps coming, no big influx creating special summers like the one Golden State cashed in on in 2016. Not only were the Warriors really good before becoming the only real beneficiary of that fluky cap spike (after Durant, no marquee free agents were on the market), it may be more difficult for teams to find ways to compete with Golden State.

None of this is Golden State's "fault." The front office used what they had at its disposal to improve the team, and were in the right place at the right time. If that isn't "light-years ahead," what is?

There are a number of ways a sense of balance could return. It's possible Golden State doesn't dominate again like last season, helping revenues level off next season, or beyond. Or maybe some team finds a way to topple Golden State, or something tears the Warriors apart. It's very possible that playoff series not involving the Warriors next season may go six or seven games. Or cap adjustments actually will allow teams to make big moves.

However, when the cap comes in as short as it did this year, and indications are it was a result of Golden State's crushing of the rest of the league, there is reason for concern. While there may be high TV ratings, and plenty of plaudits about their accomplishments going forward, how will the league react if it happens again?

That is the million dollar question. Doing nothing, very likely because the Warriors broke no rules and assembled a very popular team, could stagnate the growth of the rest of the league. The Warriors aren't the problem. The league, which allowed the cap to be bent to create this super-team and all its after effects, may be the problem. And if it is, the league is going to need those ratings and Stephen Curry jersey sales to make its way through a time where noteworthy growth could be stunted -- ironically -- by arguably the best team in its history.