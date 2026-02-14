The 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest is set for Saturday night at the Intuit Dome, capping off an evening that also features the 3-Point Contest and Shooting Stars. While the 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest field might not contain any stars, it does feature some high flyers who are not separated by much in the Slam Dunk Contest odds. Jace Richardson, who is the son of 2002 and 2003 Slam Dunk Contest winner Jason Richardson, is one of the four players in the field.

The first event on Saturday is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, and the Slam Dunk Contest is the final event of the evening. Carter Bryant (Spurs) is the +180 favorite in the Slam Dunk Contest odds, followed by Jaxson Hayes (Lakers) at +250, Keshad Johnson (Heat) at +320 and Richardson (Magic) at +350. Bryant is -155 to qualify for the final, while Hayes is -140.

What is the 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest format?

The annual competition will feature a two-round format, with judges scoring every dunk. All four players will attempt two dunks in the first round, and the two players with the highest combined scores will advance to the final round. Both finalists will attempt two more dunks, and the higher combined score will determine the champion. Former Slam Dunk Contest winners Brent Barry, Dwight Howard, Nate Robinson and Dominique Wilkins are among the judges this year.

2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest betting preview

Jaxson Hayes is the most recognizable player in the field since he is a regular part of the Lakers' rotation, averaging 17.3 minutes per game with six starts. The big man ranks inside the top 20 in the NBA with 75 dunks this season, and he is second in the Slam Dunk Contest betting odds at +250. Carter Bryant is playing less than 10 minutes per game for the Spurs, but the 20-year-old had the best game of his career on Tuesday and has massive hops.

Bryant is the +180 favorite to win the event, while Keshad Johnson (+320) and Jase Richardson (+350) are at the bottom of the NBA odds board. Johnson has 16 dunks on 42 career baskets, so he is used to living near the rim. Richardson is trying to live up to his dad's performances in the dunk contests earlier this century, but he only has four dunks in 38 games. Bryant to beat Hayes in the final is +550, which marks the shortest price among "exact results."

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-MY-RESET.