Saturday night of NBA All-Star Weekend is arguably the best part of the entire weekend, highlighted by the 3-point contest and the slam dunk contest. While many stars have shied away from participating in the slam dunk contest in recent years, the 3-point contest is the exact opposite. Many of the league's biggest superstars, including Damian Lillard, Jamal Murray, Tyrese Maxey and Donovan Mitchell, are participating in the eight-person NBA 3-Point Contest on Saturday from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Lillard, who has won two of the last three 3-point shooting contests, is one of the top choices in the latest 3-point contest NBA odds. The 35-year-old nine-time All-Star is +430, trailing only Hornets rookie guard Kon Knueppel (+250). The next names on the NBA odds board are Devin Booker (+600), Murray (+650) and Maxey (+650).

What is the NBA 3-Point Contest format and rules?

The eight competitors have 70 seconds in the opening round to take five shots from five different racked positions on the court (two in the corners, one at the top of the key, and two on the wings). Each made 3-pointer is worth one point, except for the final ball in each rack, a multicolored ball referred to as the money ball, which is worth two points. Additionally, each shooter can turn one of their five racks entirely into money balls, meaning each shot is worth two points. There are also two "From the Logo" balls placed six feet behind the 3-point line, worth three points.

The eight shooters complete this process for two rounds, and the top three scorers advance to the final. The final is the same process, and the shooter with the best score is the winner.

When and where is the 2026 NBA 3-Point Contest?

The 2026 NBA 3-Point Contest is the first of three events on NBA All-Star Saturday from the Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers, in Inglewood, Calif. NBA All-Star Saturday begins at 5 p.m. ET with the 3-point contest, followed by the shooting stars and then the slam dunk contest.

2026 NBA 3-Point Contest betting preview

Damian Lillard hasn't stepped on an NBA court this season, but that won't stop him from going for 3-point contest history. The two-time 3-point champion tore his Achilles in last year's postseason with the Bucks and signed to return to the Trail Blazers, where he spent the first 11 years of his career, this offseason. Lillard hasn't returned for game action yet, but he's competing in Saturday's 3-point contest for the sixth time in his career. Lillard (+430) won this event in 2023 and 2024 and is one win away from tying Larry Bird and Craig Hodges for the most all-time.

Kon Knueppel, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft out of Duke, is the favorite at +250 odds. Knueppel is second in the NBA in made 3-pointers this season. Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, who is also participating in the 3-point contest, leads the NBA in triples. Competitors Tyrese Maxey (fourth) and Jamal Murray (ninth) also rank in the top 10 in made triples this year.

The eight-shooter fielder also features Booker (+600), Murray (+650), Maxey (+650) and Mitchell (+750).

