The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., and the NBA is debuting another new NBA ASG format in hopes of sprucing up the competition. This year's 24 NBA all-stars have been split into three teams of eight and they'll compete in a round-robin tournament with the top two teams advancing to play in the final. Each game will be 12 minutes and the three teams will be Team World (comprised of international stars), Team Stars and Team Stripes (both comprised of American players).

Tipoff for the first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and the latest NBA odds list Team World as the +155 favorites to win the 2026 NBA All-Star Tournament. Team Stripes is priced at +180 and Team Stars is +200. Meanwhile, Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is the +600 favorite to win NBA All-Star Game MVP honors while Lakers guard Luka Doncic is listed at +900 and Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is +1000.

If you're wondering how and where to bet on the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, you can use this NBA All-Star Game betting guide. Here are some of the top sportsbook promos at betting sites. You can also read the instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet on the NBA All-Star Game.

Best 2026 NBA All-Star Game sportsbook offers

What are the NBA All-Star changes for 2026?

The U.S. vs. World format has been used before, but splitting the United States into two separate teams adds a new wrinkle to the 2026 NBA All-Star Game format. There are still 24 all-stars selected via a combination of fan, player, media, and coach voting. However, if there aren't 16 American players and eight international players, the commissioner will add players to reach the minimums.

The round-robin format means that all three teams will play in two games against their opponents, and then the top two teams by record will advance. In the event that all three teams go 1-1, point differential will be used as the tiebreaker to determine who plays in the final. Each game will be 12 minutes long and a total of four 12-minute games will be played on the night.

When and where is the NBA All-Star Game?

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will be played at the Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers, in Inglewood, Calif. Tipoff of the first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET with all three teams playing in two games each. After the conclusion of the round-robin tournament, the two top teams will compete in the finals.

2026 NBA All-Star Game betting preview

The NBA 3-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest have taken over as the highlights of NBA All-Star Weekend over the years, but the league continues to try to freshen things up. The hope is that this newest NBA All-Star format allows for the league's biggest stars to be more competitive in shorter bursts, but there is a bit of a schedule advantage for Team World during the round-robin portion.

The international stars, led by Doncic and Wembanyama, will play in the first and last game of the opening sessions while Team Stars will play back-to-back in the first two games and Team Stripes plays back-to-back in the last two games. That's a contributing factor to Team World being listed as the betting favorite at most sportsbooks and is also likely behind the pricing for Doncic and Wemby to win the NBA ASG MVP.

The NBA All-Star Game has always been a pretty light-hearted affair defensively, and that trend is expected to continue with the over/under for each of the three 12-minute games set at 82.5 or 83.5.

Responsible gaming

