How will Kawhi Leonard fit in with the Toronto Raptors, and is the price worth it?

Early Wednesday morning, an absolute bomb was dropped on the NBA world when it was reported by Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports that the Raptors were involved in deep talks with the Spurs for Kawhi Leonard. Leonard, who has expressed no interest in playing with the Raptors, would be shipped there for DeMar DeRozan, who has always loved playing for the Raptors.

Needless to say, it's an incredibly risky move for the Raptors.

On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talked about the impending deal, and gave their take on why the Spurs ultimately would be winners in the trade if it goes through. DeRozan is a terrific player, and he allows the Spurs to try to remain competitive in the loaded Western Conference, even without one of the best two-way stars in the NBA. Kanell and Bell then mention that the Raptors are picking Leonard up for a year -- maybe less -- only furthering the notion that the Spurs can win this trade.

Leonard and DeRozan are both legitimate superstars in the NBA, so this swap makes sense from a talent perspective. What makes less sense is looking at the politics surrounding the trade. The Raptors just traded a player that loved playing in Toronto for someone with no interest to stay there once his deal is up.

