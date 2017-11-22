HQ Overtime Post-Game Show: Third quarters are for losers anyway

Listen live as we break down a Wednesday night in Manhattan.

HQ Overtime is a live post-game show.

A wild one tonight in Madison Square Garden, as the Raptors had the game then... very much didn’t. The Knicks outscored Toronto 41-10 in the third, including a 28-0 run (both franchise records for awfulness), and it ended in a 108-100 loss. Sean Woodley and I are on hand to discuss it all.



