HQ Overtime Post-Game Show: Third quarters are for losers anyway
Listen live as we break down a Wednesday night in Manhattan.
HQ Overtime is a live post-game show. Tune in through the Mixlr player below and leave a question in the comments section -- we'll address as many as we can on the show. For all the details on this show, check out our introductory thread.
A wild one tonight in Madison Square Garden, as the Raptors had the game then... very much didn’t. The Knicks outscored Toronto 41-10 in the third, including a 28-0 run (both franchise records for awfulness), and it ended in a 108-100 loss. Sean Woodley and I are on hand to discuss it all.
If you see the on-air symbol, click play below to tune in.
Look for the podcast-ified version tomorrow, here or in our HeadQuarters iTunes feed. Thanks for listening!
