Hummer that got LeBron James investigated in high school is up for auction ... again
James got the car as a gift from his mom for his 18th birthday
This may be a part of LeBron James' life he wants to put behind him. The Hummer (H2, specifically) that James drove in his senior year of high school has been put up for auction by Goldin Auctions, and will be sold to the highest bidder on Dec. 8. The 2003 Hummer will "definitely" sell for six figures, according to Goldin Auctions president Ken Goldin, via Darren Rovell.
That car brought a lot of controversy on James in high school when it was gifted to him by his mom, Gloria, for his 18th birthday. She had taken out a $50,000 loan, effectively circumventing OSHAA rules that prohibit gifts of greater value than $100. The Hummer was souped up, featuring televisions, a video game console and custom sound. Rovell says it's valued at about $18,000 now, but there's a lot of hidden value in a car like that.
James, of course, was later banned from St. Vincent-St. Mary for accepting throwback jerseys that exceeded the gift limit, but he appealed the ineligibility and had it overturned.
If nothing else, the car is a friendly reminder of how utterly and completely insane the hype around James in high school was. It was absurd, and we may never see it again around generational prospects. Even crazier in hindsight is that he's completely lived up to the billing in his career.
The car has been on sale before. According to Yahoo Sports you could have gotten the car on eBay in 2013 for $64,800. The price will definitely be a bit steeper now.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Nuggets add Sue Bird to front office
Bird has played 16 seasons with the Seattle Storm that includes three WNBA titles and 11 All-Star...
-
Scout's take on Butler, new-look Sixers
One of the biggest questions for Philly will center around Ben Simmons and whether he commits...
-
Jazz vs. 76ers: How to watch
The Philadelphia 76ers will look to bounce back after falling to the Orlando Magic in Jimmy...
-
Bucks' Henson to have surgery on wrist
The Milwaukee center is scheduled to have surgery for the injury he suffered on Nov. 6
-
Puerto Rico team recruits Carmelo
The national team for Puerto Rico says Mello has an open invite to join
-
Richardson's breakout all about mindset
The Heat wing is having a career season thanks to his new mindset