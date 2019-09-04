Hurricane Dorian: Current and former NBA players react to storm hitting the Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas earlier this week and left citizens of the country in desperate need of supplies. Since the hurricane hit as a category 5 storm, athletes have weighed in on the tragedy and some have even offered assistance for the country.

Sacramento Kings star guard Buddy Hield originally hails from the Bahamas and grew up in Freeport on Grand Bahama island before coming to the United States to finish his high school career at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas. Hield pledged to donate $100,000 out of his own pocket to help Hurricane Dorian relief efforts and even started a GoFundMe campaign to "raise money for those who need so much."

“This moment is design for God to change our lives!” It’s time to Rebuild, Restore and Renew — let’s get it!

"So today I'm donating $100,000 to Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas," Hield said in the video. "I'd like to ask you, the public at large, to join me in bringing a sense of hope. No matter the amount, we are always stronger when we work together. I've started a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money for those who need so much. Every dollar raised will go towards the devastated islands of Grand Bahamas and Abaco. Together, our donations can help restore hope, life and basic human needs to these battered areas over the next year.

"I appreciate your prayers, love and donations for the Bahamas. Thank you guys so much or helping the Bahamas get back to a better place."

Hield hopes to raise $1 million from the GoFundMe campaign to help the devastation.

Red Cross spokesman Matthew Cochrane stated that more than 13,000 houses and 45 percent of the homes in the Bahamas have been "severely damaged or destroyed." The Red Cross also revealed that about 62,000 residents are going to need clean drinking water in the near future.

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon also offered his thoughts and prayers to all of those affected in the Bahamas. In addition, Gordon tweeted that he was thinking about the first responders that are putting their lives in danger to help those in the area.

Former Los Angeles Lakers small forward Rick Fox, who was born in Canada, but spent some of his youth in the Bahamas, retweeted Hield's video and urged people around the world to donate to help out the Bahamas.

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas also added that he's praying for everyone that has been affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Hurricane Dorian is set to threaten North Carolina and South Carolina after a near miss in Florida, following its track through the Bahamas.