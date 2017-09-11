Hurricane Irma damages Miami Heat arena and practice facility

Hurricane Irma caused damage to the Heat arena in Miami

Hurricane Irma struck Florida over the weekend, causing considerable damage and leaving millions without power. One of the areas that felt some of Irma's effects was Miami. The Miami Heat's practice facility at American Airlines Arena sustained some minor damage, but the organization believes it to be minor and can be repaired. 

Hurricane Irma Damaged The Roof Of The American Airlines Arena In Greater Downtown Miami.

A post shared by CraneSpotters.com (@cranespotters) on

