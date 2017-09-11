Hurricane Irma damages Miami Heat arena and practice facility

Hurricane Irma struck Florida over the weekend, causing considerable damage and leaving millions without power. One of the areas that felt some of Irma's effects was Miami. The Miami Heat's practice facility at American Airlines Arena sustained some minor damage, but the organization believes it to be minor and can be repaired.

Piece of American Airlines Arena in Miami torn off amid heavy gusts from Hurricane #Irma https://t.co/4FJZXvzcvq pic.twitter.com/09kWzjllrM — ABC News (@ABC) September 10, 2017

The outer membrane of the @AAarena practice facility suffered Hurricane Irma related damage. We believe it is minor and nothing structural. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 11, 2017

Our thoughts continue to be with our fans in and around the state of Florida. Stay safe during your recovery efforts. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 11, 2017

Hurricane Irma Damaged The Roof Of The American Airlines Arena In Greater Downtown Miami. A post shared by CraneSpotters.com (@cranespotters) on Sep 11, 2017 at 11:58am PDT