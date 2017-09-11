Hurricane Irma damages Miami Heat arena and practice facility
Hurricane Irma caused damage to the Heat arena in Miami
Hurricane Irma struck Florida over the weekend, causing considerable damage and leaving millions without power. One of the areas that felt some of Irma's effects was Miami. The Miami Heat's practice facility at American Airlines Arena sustained some minor damage, but the organization believes it to be minor and can be repaired.
