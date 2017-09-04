Ice Cube's BIG3 league reportedly facing $250M lawsuit for poaching hoops stars

Ice Cube's BIG3 league is in hot water. USATSI

Ice Cube's BIG3 league may be in some hot water after being slapped with a fat multi-million dollar lawsuit from a competitor.

According to a report from the New York Daily News, the Champions Basketball League filed a $250-million lawsuit Friday against Ice Cube's BIG3 league for allegedly taking their players and proprietary ideas.

The CBL's founder, Carl George, alleges that BIG3 founder Ice Cube, along with BIG3 co-founder Jeff Jwainetz, got close to CBL brass and players to steal ideas and goods after the 2014 launch. According to George, the CBL and BIG3 originally teamed up as partners to eventually compete with the NBA before Ice Cube and his team went rogue.

Here's more details from the report:

CBL recruited former NBA players whose talents went to waste due to team salary cap restrictions. But they did not sign exclusive contracts, partly so their outside activities could help promote the nascent organization. That allowed them to play for the former N.W.A. front man on the side. But then BIG3, in a backstabbing move, signed them to exclusive deals and broke the terms of the agreement through a series of flagrant fouls.

The lawsuit also alleges that Ice Cube confronted and threatened BIG3 players who expressed a desire to compete in CBL games, and that the BIG3 was aware of players it signed that had contract with the CBL.

The BIG3 was announced formally at the beginning of the 2017 calendar year with an eight-team structure that featured the likes of Allen Iverson, Charles Oakley, Mike Bibby, Chauncey Billups and Kwame Brown. Team Trilogy -- a squad that featured Rashad McCants, James White, Kenyon Martin, Al Harrington and Dion Glover -- took home first-place honors after marching through the playoffs unscathed as the 1-seed.