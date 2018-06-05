If Boban Marjanovic is in 'John Wick: Chapter 3,' then which NBA stars should join him?

Boban isn't the NBA's only personality who could potentially be a great addition to the John Wick universe

Serbian big man Boban Marjanovic was part of the mid-season blockbuster trade that sent Blake Griffin to the Pistons, and it appears that Marjanovic not only found himself a new home in Los Angeles, but also a potential second career.

According to Collider, Marjanovic is set to appear in the third installment of the John Wick film franchise starring Keanu Reeves as the title character. The 7-foot-3 Marjanovic will reportedly be featured in next year's 'John Wick: Chapter 3' and he'll apparently play the role of an assassin.

If the quality of the first two 'John Wick' films weren't enough to get you excited about the third, the thought of Boban as an absurdly massive, lumbering assassin should probably get the job done. He'll presumably have a pretty small role (and, in my own estimation, a small chance of character survival) but the spectacle will be quite delightful.

But Boban's casting opens the door to the conversation about which other players would fit in in the John Wick universe, and that's certainly an interesting thought exercise. I've got some ideas.

LeBron James CLE • SF • 23

He's an undoubtedly great assassin. But is he the BEST assassin of all time? If he doesn't kill you, that discussion will slowly strip you of your will to live. 

Stephen Curry GS • PG • 30

Long-range sniper that delivers pinpoint precision from ridiculously long distances. His absurd kills can't even be replicated in a video game. 

Russell Westbrook OKC • PG • 0

An eccentric assassin that murders bold outfits in addition to his targets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL • PF • 34

Kills 'em with kindness.

Gordon Hayward BOS • SF • 20

Dies in the first five minutes of the movie.

J.R. Smith CLE • SG • 5

An unpredictable assassin who sometimes kills the wrong side. Uses a pipe as weapon of choice.

Kawhi Leonard SA • SF • 2

A former deadly assassin who has given up his ways of old and refuses to get back in the game. So, basically, John Wick.

Kristaps Porzingis NY • PF • 6

A publicly beloved killer who tortures his victims by forcing them to watch the Knicks.  

Jason Terry MIL • SG • 3

An assassin who is somehow still assassinating even though most people just assumed he quit like five years ago.

Draymond Green GS • PF • 23

Can kill you in multiple ways but will ultimately always settle for a distasteful shot to the nether region.

Kendrick Perkins CLE • C • 21

Doesn't often get a chance to fulfill a contract, but occasionally antagonizes targets and provides other assassins with moral support.

Bonus pick: The Toronto Raptors

Excellent at assassination prep but can never actually finish the job.

