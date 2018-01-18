If Celtics truly covet Anthony Davis trade, here's Pelicans coach Gentry's asking price
Based on Gentry's tongue-in-cheek price, Boston is highly unlikely to acquire the big man
The annual lottery for an Anthony Davis that isn't even really up as a prize is under way, and Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry seems to be pretty fed up with the constant speculation about where The Brow will be after the trade deadline. The most common destination being set for him seems to be the Celtics, but Gentry has an alternative: What about the Pelicans? Or, if he is elsewhere, what about an exorbitant price to ship him out of New Orleans?
Gentry has set a price, and Danny Ainge won't be thrilled.
It's easy to see why Gentry is fed up. Obviously the Pelicans aren't the Warriors, but they're still the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Davis is arguably one of the most influential players in the league, and the Pelicans run through him. Why would a team in a playoff push trade its best piece?
Hopefully the Saints don't feel slighted that Gentry wants to add another football team to the mix. At least it's another "New" team. And before a bunch of angry Celtics fans start yelling about how Gentry doesn't make the decisions: What would it take to get the core of your team?
