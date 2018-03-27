If you think the Warriors are in trouble without Stephen Curry, you're making a big mistake

Stephen Curry says his goal is to make it back for the first round of the playoffs after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee. Steve Kerr says there's no way Curry's making it back by then. Chances are, Kerr is right. So the initial question becomes: Is there any team that could potentially give the Curry-less Warriors trouble in that first round?

It depends what you mean by trouble.

If you mean: "Team X could push them to six and force them to sweat harder than they'd like to," then yes, the potential for that is there with a couple teams. The Thunder, for one, could easily slide to the No. 7 seed (only one loss separates them from Utah entering Tuesday), and OKC has beaten the Warriors twice this year, by a collective 37 points mind you, even with Curry playing.

Now, we need to be clear that the Warriors have pretty much been coasting through this season, and the playoffs are an entirely different animal. But without Curry out, OKC would have the two of the three best players in the series on their side. I don't care if you're on a Nerf hoop in your bedroom or in the NBA playoffs -- when you have two of the three best players, you have a chance. Could OKC actually beat the Warriors? I don't think so. Their defense isn't strong enough with Andre Roberson, and they're not going to win four shootouts with Golden State, even with Curry out. They might win one or two, but not four.

The Timberwolves are interesting, too. If Golden State ends up playing them, and they have Jimmy Butler back and playing like the top-20 player he is, yeah, that could get somewhat dicey for the Warriors. The biggest problem for Minnesota is it doesn't shoot or make enough 3-pointers to compete in the math game with Golden State, but with Curry out, that becomes at least somewhat less of an issue. A dirty little secret about the Warriors is that once you move past the Big Three of Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, they actually don't have a lot of shooting depth.

Still, in the end, the Wolves aren't beating the Warriors in a seven-game series, either. Neither are the Jazz, nor the Pelicans, nor the Spurs. Barring another injury to one of their other Big Four guys (which we can't entirely rule out at this point), Golden State will be fine in the first round with or without Curry. The real question is: What happens after that?

Entering Tuesday, if current seeds were to hold, Golden State would face Portland in the second round, but it could be any team and the same two questions are going to be dominating the headlines leading in.

Is Curry going to play? How healthy is he?

If all goes well in Curry's recovery, the answer to No. 1 will likely be yes. The answer to No. 2 is a complete unknown, but its safe to say he won't be 100 percent. He might not even be close. Two years ago, Curry suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain in the first round vs. Houston. He missed five games, returning for Game 4 of the second round vs. Portland. He was not himself for 48 minutes, but when the game went to overtime, he rattled off 17 points in true Curry fashion and told the world he was back.

2ª " I'M BACK" Steph Curry 40pts. VS Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/6pgYnsWfKK — Dub Nation Brasil (@DubNationBR) July 11, 2016

Indeed, Curry was back. But he wasn't, you know, back. He was out there and Curry at 75 percent is still better than most players in the league, but that missing 25 percent stuck out like a sore knee in later rounds -- when the Warriors came within a Klay Thompson basketball miracle of losing to OKC in the conference finals, and then, of course, blew that 3-1 lead to the Cavs in the Finals. Curry wasn't nearly the same kind of player off the dribble. He couldn't create space for his shot against Steven Adams, or famously, Kevin Love in Game 7. That just doesn't happen if Curry is 100 percent.

But he wasn't 100 percent then, and he likely won't be 100 percent this time around, either. Remember, that was a Grade 1 sprain back in 2016. This time, it's a Grade 2 sprain, even worse. The flip side to that, of course, is that in 2016, the Warriors didn't have Kevin Durant to compensate for a hobbled Curry. Now they do. And, man, what an opportunity this represents for him.

If Durant was seen as something of a tag along on last year's title (even if that wasn't, and never will be, even remotely true), this season he stands to be the difference between Golden State not quite being able to overcome a less-than-100-percent Curry and the Warriors still being the title favorites. Entering Tuesday, the latter is actually not the case.

The field is now favored at -130 vs. the Warriors to win the NBA title. Warriors at +110. that’s…. something. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) March 27, 2018

This isn't much to go on. It's a lot like betting the field against Tiger Woods back in the day. Any time you even have a bet on the board that pits the entire field against one athlete or one team, that one is clearly the cream of the crop. But its also worth point out that entering Tuesday, our SportsLine projections give the Warriors just a 27 percent chance of winning the title.

"Obviously, this isn't just a Steph injury issue. It's the rash of injuries resulting in poor statistical performances that are influencing the simulations," is how SportsLine data engineer Stephen Oh puts it. "Consider this a conservative, near 'worst case scenario' for Golden State. If the Warriors come out in the playoffs refreshed and healthy by the second round, you will see them shoot back to the [greater than] 50 percent chance."

The only two teams even close to the Warriors right now in terms of championship chances are the Cavs, who have almost a 14 percent chance of winning it all according to SportsLine, and the Rockets, who are currently a shade over 12 percent. The Cavs obviously have a better chance on paper because they wouldn't have to play the Warriors until one round later than Houston, not to mention the easier path that the East represents in the earlier rounds.

As long as we're talking numbers, there are a few more worth looking at that offer a pretty clear view of how successful the Warriors can be, and have been, without Curry. Back in mid-December, they won nine of 11 games with Curry out, and in that time they were the best defensive team in the league with a 97.7 rating while Durant's usage rate shot up. That's the formula without Curry: A ton of defense, and a ton of Durant.

This, after all, is why the Warriors went out and got Durant. Maybe they would still be good enough to win it all without him if everyone else were healthy, in which case he feels like more of that tag-along type star. But when any of the other main guys aren't healthy, particularly Curry, suddenly Durant goes from something of a luxury to a necessity. You won't see the same kind of ball and player movement from Golden State without Curry, because for all the talk about the Warriors' system, Durant put it best a few weeks back when he said Curry "is the system."

In Curry's absence, you'll see more Durant isolation. He'll spearhead pick-and-rolls at the top, as he does even when Curry is on the floor. The spacing just won't be the same. Everything will be a little more difficult. But Durant feasted on difficult in OKC for years. The Thunder didn't have any semblance of an offense besides give the ball to Durant and Westbrook and get out of the way. The Warriors are far beyond that, even without Curry, and Durant is still the second-best player in the world, even if he doesn't mean quite as much to the Warriors as Curry.

The numbers bear that out, by the way -- that Curry is the engine that makes Golden State go. When Curry is on the court, the Warriors operate at right about a 120 offensive rating, which is bonkers. When he's out, they fall to about 106 points per 100 possessions, which is roughly the same as the Charlotte Hornets. They're not the same without Curry. If you've watched them even a little bit, you don't need numbers to tell you that.

Still, the Warriors are the most top-end talented team in the league without him. Don't expect anyone to be crying for a team that is still running out three All-Stars, including one of the best 3-point shooters in history in Thompson, maybe the best defensive player in the league in Draymond Green, and one of the best 10 or 15 players of all-time in Durant. Steve Kerr has said even without Curry, the Warriors can still beat anyone. From Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

"Frankly, I don't need solace," Kerr said. "I watched this team two years ago without Kevin win playoff games without Steph. "We beat Houston in the first round and Steph missed four games. Played part of Game 1 and part of Game 4. Missed most of the series and we won in five. "Then we played Portland in the next round and we won the first two games without him. So we know — and that team was different than now, but we didn't have Kevin Durant. So we're perfectly capable of beating anybody — regular season or playoffs, we can beat anybody without Steph."

Of course, Curry will eventually be back. He won't be 100 percent, but that team two years ago was four points away in Game 7 from winning it all with a hobbled Curry. With Durant on board, the Warriors are still the best team in the league. They're not going to go 12-0 through the Western Conference playoffs this year, but assuming they get healthy and stay healthy, they're still the favorite. Or at least they should be.

You can point out that the Warriors aren't the Warriors without Curry, but to say they're somehow a team that is now fighting uphill to compete for a championship, that's going way too far. That's an absolute slap in the face to Durant, who is now going to get his opportunity to prove that he is absolutely capable of leading a team to a title. Bet against him at your own peril.

A few weeks back I went on video and said the Warriors were being underrated. I was laughed at all over the newsroom. The Warriors? Underrated? How is that possible? Well, here's how it's possible: The Rockets have been the story this season. James Harden has been the best player. The Warriors sleepwalked through the regular season and didn't even secure the No. 1 seed. They lost a lot of games people have gotten used to them winning. Then came the injuries. It has all added up to an easy, if lazy, narrative that the Warriors are suddenly more vulnerable that they were, say, last year.

Still the favorite, perhaps, but vulnerable.

It's true, their margin for error has shrunk because the Rockets are better and now Curry is hurt. But Curry is coming back. They have Durant. They have Green and Thompson. They have veteran leaders who've been through the biggest games. They have one of the best coaches in the league. If you think in any way the Warriors still aren't the best team in basketball, if you think for a second that they still wouldn't be favored in a series against any team in the league, you are underrating them, plain and simple.

Rest assured, there are people thinking that right now. The Warriors are in trouble. It's an easy stance to take in light of everything I just mentioned. It's also false. The Warriors are not in trouble. They're the best team in the league, if only by a little smaller margin than before. Don't make the mistake of believing anything else.