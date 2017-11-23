I’m thankful for Devin Booker cold-blooded buzzer beaters

I’m thankful for Devin Booker cold-blooded buzzer beaters

The Phoenix Suns are rebuilding, but Devin Booker is a gem

On this Thanksgiving Day, I am thankful that our rebuilding Phoenix Suns team has a bona-fide shot maker on the team.

Devin. Armani. Booker.

As a 20-year old, he was the only NBA player last year, of any age, to make more than one buzzer-beater to win a game.

Forcing overtime at the buzzer - last night vs. Bucks.

Then last February over the Kings.

And then this one over the Mavericks.

This wasn’t at the buzzer (there were 31 seconds left), but he hit a game-winner over the Knicks last year too.

This game-tying shot to force overtime against the Pelicans happened too.

Happy Thanksgiving, Suns fans!

Be happy to get to watch Devin Booker every game.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories