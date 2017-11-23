I’m thankful for Devin Booker cold-blooded buzzer beaters

The Phoenix Suns are rebuilding, but Devin Booker is a gem

On this Thanksgiving Day, I am thankful that our rebuilding Phoenix Suns team has a bona-fide shot maker on the team.

Devin. Armani. Booker.

As a 20-year old, he was the only NBA player last year, of any age, to make more than one buzzer-beater to win a game.

Forcing overtime at the buzzer - last night vs. Bucks.

Then last February over the Kings.

And then this one over the Mavericks.

This wasn’t at the buzzer (there were 31 seconds left), but he hit a game-winner over the Knicks last year too.

This game-tying shot to force overtime against the Pelicans happened too.

Happy Thanksgiving, Suns fans!

Be happy to get to watch Devin Booker every game.