I’m thankful for Devin Booker cold-blooded buzzer beaters
The Phoenix Suns are rebuilding, but Devin Booker is a gem
On this Thanksgiving Day, I am thankful that our rebuilding Phoenix Suns team has a bona-fide shot maker on the team.
Devin. Armani. Booker.
As a 20-year old, he was the only NBA player last year, of any age, to make more than one buzzer-beater to win a game.
Forcing overtime at the buzzer - last night vs. Bucks.
Then last February over the Kings.
And then this one over the Mavericks.
This wasn’t at the buzzer (there were 31 seconds left), but he hit a game-winner over the Knicks last year too.
This game-tying shot to force overtime against the Pelicans happened too.
Happy Thanksgiving, Suns fans!
Be happy to get to watch Devin Booker every game.
