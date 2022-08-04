Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for cannabis possession on Saturday afternoon at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. He had six ounces of cannabis in a bag when he tried to pass through airport security for his flight to Los Angeles, according to the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety, via the Associated Press.

In Texas, possession of more than four ounces of cannabis constitutes a felony. Shumpert was taken from the TSA checkpoint to the DFW Airport jail.

Shumpert won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and last played in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets in 2021.