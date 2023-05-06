New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley sprained his ankle in the fourth quarter of their 105-86 Game 3 loss against the Miami Heat on Saturday, and his status for Game 4 is unclear.

"We'll know more tomorrow," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said in his post-game press conference.

"No idea," Quickley told reporters, via MSG Network. "We'll see."

The injury occurred when Quickley and the Heat's Bam Adebayo pursued a loose ball, after Quickley double-teamed the big man:

With Quickley in pain on the floor, the Knicks called timeout. He immediately went to the locker room.

Quickley said he was "a little sore" after the game. At the time, "it hurt a lot," he said. "But [it is] part of the game."

With less than eight minutes left and New York down by 22 points, Thibodeau for the first time turned to a lineup that was meant to maximize floor spacing: Jalen Brunson, Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle and Obi Toppin. The Knicks went on an 8-0 run, but Quickley was only on the floor for the first three points. Josh Hart replaced him when he went to the locker room.

In 20 minutes, Quickley scored 12 points on 4-for-12 shooting (2 for 8 from deep). While this is not amazing production, it is the most that New York has gotten from him in this series. In Game 2, the Sixth Man of the Year finalist played only nine minutes.

If the Knicks, who have struggled to score throughout the playoffs, particularly in the halfcourt, decide they need more shooters on the floor, it would help to have Quickley healthy and available. Quickley has shot terribly (9 for 39) from 3-point range in the playoffs, but, unlike some of New York's other role players, he at least some gravity on the perimeter. During the regular season, he made 39 percent of his spot-up 3s.

The Knicks trail 2-1 in the series. Game 4 is Monday in Miami.