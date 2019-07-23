In a wide-open NBA title race, the 76ers are betting on the sum -- not the fit -- of their highly priced parts

The breakup of the dynastic Warriors has created a more forgiving landscape composed of teams with varying imperfections. The Lakers lack depth. The Bucks lack a second star. The Rockets remain reliant on an unproven postseason system now controlled by a redundant backcourt of ball-needy stars. The Warriors lack defense. The Nets are without Kevin Durant. The Blazers lost seven players from their conference-final team. The Nuggets are young. The Jazz are good but not great. Same for the Celtics. The Clippers are the title favorite, but they're not perfect. Nobody is.

Which brings us to the Philadelphia 76ers, and the opportunity they have to compete for a championship even though it's arguable whether they even got better this offseason. In a world where a team has to not only be loaded with elite talent, but elite talent that fits, the Sixers were a tier below the best the last two seasons. Still, they were one Kawhi Leonard rim-rolling game-winner away from taking the eventual champion Toronto Raptors to overtime in Game 7 of the conference semifinals.

If you look at the core of Philly's summer, they did a two-for-two swap -- Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick are out, Al Horford and Josh Richardson are in. On paper, that looks roughly even. Playoff Horford is still, arguably, as impactful as Butler, particularly as an elite defensive option for Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose Bucks figure to be Philly's stiffest Eastern competition.

Meanwhile, Richardson, while not the shooter Redick is, brings ample versatility on both ends. His defense alone shames Redick's, and one look at the projected starting lineup of Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Al Horford and Joel Embiid compels you to consider, if not anoint, the Sixers as the best defense in the league. That's before you factor in the additions of Zhaire Smith, who missed last season with a Jones fracture in his left foot, and first-round pick Matisse Thybulle -- both of which project as elite wing defenders. Smith might be a lot more than that.

So, yeah, the Sixers are good. So are a lot of other teams. They still badly need shooting, and you could argue they overpaid on all three major contracts they inked this summer. Tobias Harris is good, a borderline All-Star in the East, but is he worth $180 million? Ben Simmons is a budding Hall of Famer and the guy who lost fourth-quarter playoff minutes to T.J. McConnell wrapped up in one, and he just got a five-year, $170 million max extension. Horford, 33, is past his prime, and that four-year, $109 million could look pretty ugly on the back end.

The Sixers are betting on the sum of those parts more than any one of those players. They had to keep Harris to remain on track. They had to pay Simmons for much the same reason, not to mention it would be way to early to move on from a potentially all-time talent. Horford represents the highest risk, but short of Simmons learning how to shoot, probably the highest reward, as well. Embiid is either the best or second-best player in the conference, depending on how you rank him against Giannis.

By 2020-21, the Sixers will have $580 million invested in those four players, and the Embiid-Simmons pairing remains the biggest question surrounding this organization. Embiid is the best player, but is he the best version of himself with Simmons jamming up spacing and occupying much of the same territory? There are plenty of people who see this as a forced marriage, and that both players, particularly Simmons, would be better off apart from one another.

A scout who spoke with CBS Sports thinks Simmons would be best off playing on a team like Milwaukee, operating in much the same capacity that Giannis does -- as a 6-11 transition freight train, and a rim-attacker with shooters all around him to account for the spacing he can't generate for himself. Simmons is doing more and more out of the post, where he can score effectively and use his elite passing to create inside-out offense, but that often shoves Embiid out to the perimeter. Embiid is capable out there, but he needs the ball on the block.

No, he deserves the ball on the block.

In which case, given that two bodies in the paint is a no-go in today's stretched-out game, Simmons has to flare out to the 3-point line (where no defender will follow him) or "hide" himself on the baseline where he becomes just another 6-11 guy capable of dunking a lob pass. For Simmons to justify a max salary, he has to become capable of carrying the Sixers, or at least comfortably keep them afloat when Embiid is off the court.

For the most part, the Sixers have gotten trucked in those situations. That's not all on Simmons. Embiid's defense is almost impossible to replace. To that point, adding Horford to serve as the five in backup minutes theoretically protects against a significant drop-off when Embiid sits, but Simmons still has to do more.

If it turns out that Simmons' inability to shoot is eventually holding this team back, multiple execs who spoke with CBS Sports believe there would indeed be a robust trade market for his services. Plenty of teams would love to build a team around Simmons, who is now locked up through 2025. The deal was not a big risk in that way. The worst that can happen is the Sixers end up trading Simmons and bring back a monster haul of assets and players that fit better alongside Embiid.

But that's not the plan, nor should it be. Simmons and Embiid are great together, if imperfect, and the bottom line is the Sixers have moved up the ladder of contention -- if only because those at the very top came down. As many as 10 teams, if not a few more, can, and will, walk into training camp a few months from now and reasonably call themselves a championship team. Philly is one of them. They paid a lot of money to a few players. They bet on themselves. Barring injury, they're going to win north of 55 games and be, at worst, a top-four seed.

Then the window fully opens.

Again, look at what's happened in the East. Toronto lost Kawhi Leonard. Milwaukee stayed static at best, and perhaps got worse with the loss of Malcolm Brogdon and, to a lesser degree, Nikola Mirotic. Boston got worse, at least on paper. Brooklyn is coming, but not until Durant returns a year from now. If ever there were a team ready to strike at just the right time, it's the Sixers, and they know it.

In fact, James Ennis told the Philadelphia Inquirer's Kieth Pompey that the Sixers are going to "walk" to the Finals this coming season. That's a little aggressive, but perhaps the confidence reflects the urgency. Everyone is done waiting on The Process. From here on out, it's about winning a title, and it's hard to argue the Sixers aren't closer to making that happen than they have been in quite some time.