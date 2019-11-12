In Furkan Korkmaz, 76ers may have found ancillary shooter they need following JJ Redick's departure

PHILADELPHIA -- In third-year forward Furkan Korkmaz, the Philadelphia 76ers may have found the answer to one of the biggest questions that faced the team heading into the 2019-20 NBA season: do they have enough ancillary shooting around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons?

It's difficult to overstate the importance of shooting and floor-spacing in the NBA today, and that is especially true for the Sixers, whose two franchise cornerstones are dominant paint players that need to have the floor spaced around them in order to maximize the area that they have to do work. The Sixers traded away a solid young shooter in Landry Shamet in order to land Tobias Harris last season, and lost one of the most prolific floor-spacers in the league today in JJ Redick during free agency. While offseason additions Al Horford and Josh Richardson are both capable floor-spacers, as are Harris and Embiid, none are necessarily known as knockdown shooters. The team entered the season on a search for additional shooting, and thus far, they have found an answer in Korkmaz.

Korkmaz has taken a major step forward in his third professional season, and through the first few weeks of action, he has provided the Sixers with a legitimate long-distance threat. He is averaging a career-high 9.8 points per game on the season, but more importantly, he's sizzling from deep, as he is knocking down his shots from long distance at a 45 percent clip. Korkmaz appears to have parlayed his international experience at the FIBA World Cup in China over the offseason into increased on-court confidence this season. His epic game-winner against the Trail Blazers in Portland earlier this month probably helped in that regard, too.

"I think it's all about experience this year," Korkmaz said after Philadelphia's victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night-- a game which he contributed 17 points, and three 3's off of the bench. "I watch a lot of clips of me, especially defense, and then when you get the confidence, the trust from your teammates, coaching staff, you play better."

Korkmaz certainly has been playing better, and his teammates have noticed the increased confidence that he has out on the court.

"He has a lot of confidence in his shot," Harris said of Korkmaz "We've been able to find him, and he has a quick release too so he can get it off. He's just playing with a lot of confidence out there. We were joking with him after the Portland game saying that he's a new man. But, he's starting to play like it too, so it's all good. Especially a game like today, have him come off the bench and make three threes and score 17 points. That's a big lift for us."

Korkmaz has always been able to score (remember when he dropped 40 in Summer League a couple of years back?), but it's advancements in other areas of his game -- namely defense -- that have afforded him increased on-court opportunity this season. Korkmaz was unhappy with his role on the Sixers last year, so much so that he even requested a trade away from the team at one point (obviously, a deal never came to fruition). When he re-signed with the team this summer, he knew he had to improve defensively in order to get more playing time under Brett Brown, so he focused on his play on the side of the ball over the offseason, and it shows. While he's still far from a defensive dynamo, he's also not a sieve on that end either, and his coach is more confident putting him out on the floor.

"He's playing with confidence," Brown said of Korkmaz on Sunday night. "We talked about trying to grow a three-point bomber and he makes that shot in Portland, which puts his confidence at an all-time high, as it should be. His defense is what I'm most happy with. He's sitting in his stance and isn't an isolation-pick-on-kind-of-guy. They will still try to test him and he holds his ground more now than he has in the past. He's playing good basketball and we need him to."

Due to his strong start from long-distance coupled with his improved play on the defensive end, Korkmaz's minutes have jumped from 14.1 per game last season (in 48 total appearances) to 21.1 per game this season, while appearing in every game for the team as a key cog off of the bench. And while you can't necessarily replace Redick in terms of reputation and experience, Korkmaz is doing a solid job of filling the void left by his departure early on. (He's way cheaper, too). Now he just has to sustain it.