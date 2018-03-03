In incredible tank-off, Mavs play possession with four players and Bulls still don't score

OK, Mark Cuban told the media that the Mavericks were going to be tanking the rest of the season, but no one expected them to be this blatant about it.

Late in the third quarter against the Bulls on Friday night, the Mavs went out there with only four players on the court. But despite their best tanking efforts, they ended up getting a stop on the possession. Well, actually the Bulls just immediately fired up a wide-open 3-pointer that clanged off the rim, but that does technically count as a stop.

As the old saying goes, great tanking offense beats great tanking defense. Which, the Bulls proved again a few seconds later.

Realizing what was wrong, Dennis Smith Jr. sprinted onto the court in the middle of play (probably the funniest part of the video), which you are not allowed to do, and so the Mavericks were hit with a technical foul. The Bulls missed the free throw.

Truly an amazing sequence that will go down in the tanking history books.

In the end, however, the Mavericks had the last laugh as they fell apart down the stretch, losing 108-100 in a game each team really needed to lose. With the win, the Bulls are now 21-41 and have just the eighth-worst record in the league. As for the Mavs, they're now 19-44, which is tied for the third-worst record.