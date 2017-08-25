In wake of Cavaliers-Celtics deal, Kevin Durant says there is no loyalty in the NBA

When Kevin Durant left the Thunder to join the Warriors, he faced criticism for not being loyal to Oklahoma City. However, Durant doesn't believe there is such thing as loyalty in the NBA, citing this week's trade of Isaiah Thomas as proof.

In the wake of the big deal sending Thomas from the Boston Celtics to the Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving, several players have passed along their thoughts, including LeBron James. Durant joined in.

"I thought we knew that. It's been happening for years. Guys have been getting traded in their sleep for years. Guys have been getting the s***** end of the stick for years. I mean, some guys have been f****** over organizations too. It's no loyalty. It's business. There's money involved. But then at the end of the day it's like, "No, we need this spot, or we need this money. We gotta move him. At the end of the day, he's gonna get it. It's a part of the business." Nowadays, when players leave, it's just part of the business." via The Ringer

Durant's comments may upset some fans, but trades and free agency are parts of the business. However, some players are pointing out there is a double standard where trades made by teams are considered OK, but when a player takes another job in free agency, it's not.