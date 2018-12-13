Indiana Pacers' halftime entertainment includes absurdly terrible game of tic-tac-toe

If you've been on the internet long enough, you pretty much learn to question the authenticity of anything and everything -- especially when it comes to sports fans putting on a ridiculous display during the intermission entertainment portion of the evening.

So when Wednesday night's contest between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks featured a mind-numbingly terrible game of tic-tac-toe between two fans at halftime, it immediately brought up questions about whether the game was staged for laughs (and social media engagement, of course). After all, who could possibly be this bad at a game that most normal humans have known and played since they were very young children?

When you don't know how to play tic-tac-toe... 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2eZ2eX1GuW — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 13, 2018

Maybe it's possible that these two gentlemen just suffered staggering, coincidental matching brain farts under the bright lights, but it's also highly possible that this is the deviant work of the Pacers' game ops department trying to make everyone's head explode from frustration.

It's worth noting that a very similar scene unfolded at a Portland Trail Blazers game last season.

The Blazers just hosted the worst game of tic-tac-toe EVER 😂

(via Psychyed/Reddit) pic.twitter.com/tlOqAb0BbC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2018

Maybe the Pacers took note of the reaction to that ordeal last season and decided to recreate it for the buzz.

It seems like the most likely scenario here, but it's also important not to underestimate how dumb people can be sometimes.