Indiana Pacers' halftime entertainment includes absurdly terrible game of tic-tac-toe
This had to be staged, right?
If you've been on the internet long enough, you pretty much learn to question the authenticity of anything and everything -- especially when it comes to sports fans putting on a ridiculous display during the intermission entertainment portion of the evening.
So when Wednesday night's contest between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks featured a mind-numbingly terrible game of tic-tac-toe between two fans at halftime, it immediately brought up questions about whether the game was staged for laughs (and social media engagement, of course). After all, who could possibly be this bad at a game that most normal humans have known and played since they were very young children?
Maybe it's possible that these two gentlemen just suffered staggering, coincidental matching brain farts under the bright lights, but it's also highly possible that this is the deviant work of the Pacers' game ops department trying to make everyone's head explode from frustration.
It's worth noting that a very similar scene unfolded at a Portland Trail Blazers game last season.
Maybe the Pacers took note of the reaction to that ordeal last season and decided to recreate it for the buzz.
It seems like the most likely scenario here, but it's also important not to underestimate how dumb people can be sometimes.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Wed.: Scores, updates, highlights
It's a busy night in the NBA, with 11 games on tap
-
NASA invites Curry to tour moon lab
The Golden State Warriors star clarified his comments on the moon landing
-
Curry says moon comments were a joke
Curry, who recently said on a podcast that we've never actually been to the moon, says he was...
-
KD: Dubs core will be 'Bay Area legends'
Durant said this group will be 'Bay Area legends'
-
Ranking the 10 best 'earned' jerseys
While they're mostly reskinned 'city' jerseys, some teams saw quite an upgrade
-
Report: Suns owner threatens to relocate
The Phoenix city council will soon vote on whether to approve a $150M renovation to the Suns'...