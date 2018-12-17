Indiana Pacers make Kelly Krauskopf the first female assistant general manager in NBA history

Kelly Krauskopf became the first female assistant general manager in NBA history when the Indiana Pacers announced on Monday the hiring of the longtime WNBA executive. In the full-time role, she'll serve under Pacers President of Basketball Ops Kevin Pritchard and general manager Chad Buchanan.

Though this job is a new and historic one for Krauskopf, she is no stranger to pro basketball in Indiana. Krauskopf spent nearly two decades as the president of the WNBA's Indiana Fever -- making her the longest-tenured executive in the league -- and also served in the GM role for 17 years until stepping down in 2017 to oversee the Pacers' NBA 2K League team. She will relinquish both of those posts as she steps into her new role in the Pacers' front office.

Krauskopf was also an adviser for the USA Basketball's women's national team, playing a significant role in helping to assemble three gold-medal winning teams in 2004, 2008 and 2012.

"First, I would like to thank Herb Simon, Kevin Pritchard and Rick Fuson for this amazing opportunity," Krauskopf said in a press release. "I have admired the work that Kevin and his staff have put forth so far and I am honored to be a part of an elite and historical franchise. The chance to work in an NBA front office for a first-class organization filled with great people I know and in a city that has become my home is extraordinary.

"My past experience has shown me that building winning teams and elite level culture is not based on gender -- it is based on people and processes. I am excited to join the Pacers as we continue building the best NBA franchise in the business."

While Krauskopf makes history as the league's first female assistant general manager, there are a number of women in front office roles across the league who could soon follow her lead, most notably Becky Bonner with the Orlando Magic.