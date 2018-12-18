Indiana Pacers partner with Motorola in patch deal, leaves Thunder as final team without sponsor
The Bulls, Rockets and Wizards all picked up deals earlier this year
The Indiana Pacers are leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder alone as the final holdout on jersey patches. The Pacers announced Tuesday that they're entering a multi-year partnership with Motorola that will include patches. They join the Rockets, Bulls as Wizards as the most recent teams to adopt the patches.
The sponsorship is effective immediately, and the Pacers will debut the patch at Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, (7 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension).
Motorola will also incur other sponsorship rights, including becoming the presenter of the team's app.
The patch, like many other sponsorship patches, will be in team colors. It doesn't look terribly abrasive.
With the Thunder being the last team to enter the patches fray, it's hard to imagine that they'll be far behind. While the patches were controversial when they were first announced, they've been largely forgotten as they've become more and more "normal."
The only surprise here is arguably that the Pacers didn't go with someone a bit more localized. However, it's hard to imagine that the pressure hasn't been on this season for teams without patches to adopt them sooner than later.
