Indiana Pacers star and former Hoosier Victor Oladipo to drive the Indianapolis 500 pace car
Oladipo will will lead the field of 33 drivers to the start of the 102nd Indy 500 later this month
Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo has been tabbed as the pace car driver to lead the start of the 102nd Indianapolis 500, race officials announced Thursday.
"This is a tremendous honor for me," Oladipo said in a statement. "I'm so thankful Indiana continues to embrace me, from Indiana University to the Pacers and now the Indianapolis 500, the greatest race in the world."
Oladipo will drive the car that leads the 33-car field to the starting line of the race on May 27, and he'll do it in style. The All-Star guard will set the pace in a 2019 Corvette ZR1, a vehicle that can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 2.85 seconds and reach a track speed of 212 mph.
Oladipo was a star for the Hoosiers where he played for three seasons before being selected second overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. He just completed his first season with the Pacers, where he averaged career highs in points (23.1), assists (4.3) and steals (2.4) per game and led Indiana to a playoff appearance.
