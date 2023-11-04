Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Charlotte 1-3, Indiana 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets will head out on the road to face off against the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Hornets are limping into the match on a three-game losing streak.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Hornets found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 128-119 to Houston.

Meanwhile, Indiana didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Cleveland on Friday, but they still walked away with a 121-116 victory. The win was just what the Pacers needed coming off of a 155-104 loss in their prior contest.

Myles Turner was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 27 points along with 9 rebounds. Less helpful for the Pacers was Tyrese Haliburton's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Charlotte's defeat dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Indiana, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

The Hornets are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Charlotte's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs Indiana over their last ten matchups.

The Hornets didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Pacers when the teams last played back in March, but they still walked away with a 115-109 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Hornets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Indiana is a 4-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 238.5 points.

Series History

Charlotte has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.