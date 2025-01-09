Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Pacers and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are way out in front with a 63-44 lead over the Bulls.

The Pacers entered the contest having won three straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Bulls step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Chicago 17-19, Indiana 19-18

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.92

What to Know

The Bulls and the Pacers are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2022, but not for long. The Chicago Bulls will face off against the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Bulls in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Monday, the Bulls didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Spurs, but they still walked away with a 114-110 victory. The win was all the more spectacular given Chicago was down by 19 with 11:02 left in the third quarter.

Zach LaVine was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 35 points and ten rebounds. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Pacers waltzed into their game on Monday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They enjoyed a cozy 113-99 victory over Brooklyn.

Among those leading the charge was Tyrese Haliburton, who earned 23 points along with eight assists. What's more, he also posted a 57.1% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

Even though they won, the Pacers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Nets pulled down 20.

Chicago's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-19. As for Indiana, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 19-18 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

The Bulls came up short against the Pacers when the teams last played back in December of 2024, falling 132-123. Can the Bulls avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 240.5 points.

Series History

Indiana and Chicago both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.