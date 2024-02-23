3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Pacers and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pistons 102-88.

If the Pacers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 32-25 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with an 8-47 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Detroit 8-46, Indiana 31-25

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.42

What to Know

The Pacers will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. The Pistons took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Pacers, who come in off a win.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Pacers and the Raptors didn't disappoint and broke past the 245.5 point over/under last Wednesday. Indiana had just enough and edged the Raptors out 127-125. Winning is a bit easier when you nail 11 more threes than your opponent, as the Pacers did.

The Pacers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tyrese Haliburton led the charge by shooting 5-for-9 from long range and dropping a double-double on 21 points and 12 assists. Haliburton didn't help the Pacers' cause all that much against the Hornets last Monday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Pascal Siakam, who scored 23 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Wednesday after their third straight defeat. The match between them and Phoenix wasn't a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 116-100 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pistons in their matchups with the Suns: they've now lost seven in a row.

Indiana's victory bumped their record up to 31-25. As for Detroit, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last eight games, which is in line with their 8-46 record this season.

The Pacers were able to grind out a solid win over the Pistons in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, winning 131-123. Will the Pacers repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a big 11.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 246.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana and Detroit both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.