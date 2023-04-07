Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Detroit 16-64; Indiana 34-46

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

What to Know

The Pistons are on a five-game streak of home losses, the Pacers a three-game streak of away losses, so one team's luck is about to change. The Detroit Pistons will head out on the road to face the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. ET on April 7th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with little rest after their game yesterday. The Pistons aren't just struggling at home either: they haven't won a game anywhere since March 13th.

On Wednesday, Detroit lost to Brooklyn at home by a decisive 123-108 margin. The loss could be explained by the Pistons' lackluster assist performance (the Nets earned nine more). Despite their defeat, the Pistons saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. R.J. Hampton, who earned 27 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Pacers and the Knicks didn't disappoint and broke past the 230 over/under on Wednesday. Indiana took a 138-129 hit to the loss column at the hands of New York. The Pacers haven't found any success against the Knicks since December 8, 2021, and that loss made it four straight.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, both will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way back into the win column.

Odds

Indiana are a solid 7-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 231 points.

