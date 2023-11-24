Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Detroit 2-13, Indiana 8-6

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

What to Know

The Pacers and the Pistons are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2021, but not for long. The Indiana Pacers will be playing at home against the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored the Pacers last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 132-131 to Toronto. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 242-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Despite the loss, the Pacers had strong showings from Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 16 assists, and Buddy Hield, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 5 assists. Hield continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their 12th straight loss. They took a 107-103 hit to the loss column at the hands of Denver.

The Pistons' loss came about despite a quality game from Cade Cunningham, who scored 27 points along with 9 assists and 3 steals.

Indiana's defeat dropped their record down to 8-6. As for Detroit, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 2-13 record this season.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking forward, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be Detroit's 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-6 against the spread).

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 128.3 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Pistons , though, as they've been averaging only 109.5 per game. The only thing between the Pacers and another offensive beatdown is the Pistons. Will they be able to keep them contained? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Indiana is a big 9-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 247.5 points.

Series History

Indiana and Detroit both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.