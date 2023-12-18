Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Los Angeles 15-10, Indiana 13-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

What to Know

The Pacers have been on the road for five straight, but on Monday they'll finally head home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers are expected to lose this one by three points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

It's hard to win when you nail 12 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Pacers found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 127-109 bruising from Minnesota. The Pacers have not had much luck with the Timberwolves recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Meanwhile, the Clippers scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They put the hurt on New York with a sharp 144-122 victory. The win was nothing new for the Clippers as they're now sitting on seven straight.

Kawhi Leonard continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 36 points along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Paul George, who scored 25 points along with seven assists.

Indiana bumped their record down to 13-11 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for Los Angeles, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a massive bump to their 15-10 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 127.4 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 115.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Pacers barely slipped by the Clippers in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, winning 131-130. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was George, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 45 points and 4 assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Pacers still be able to contain him? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 244.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.