1st Quarter Report

The Grizzlies are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 27-23 lead against the Pacers.

The Grizzlies entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Pacers step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Memphis 18-27, Indiana 26-20

What to Know

Two dominant guards in Ja Morant and Tyrese Haliburton are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. The Memphis Grizzlies will head out on the road to face off against the Indiana Pacers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

The Grizzlies waltzed into their matchup Friday with two straight wins but they left with three. They escaped with a win against Orlando by the margin of a single free throw, 107-106. The squad ran away with 68 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those to pick up the win.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Pacers and the Suns didn't disappoint and broke past the 244 point over/under on Friday. Not to be outdone by Phoenix, Indiana got past Phoenix on a last-second layup courtesy of Obi Toppin with 3 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The win was all the more spectacular given the Pacers were down 17 points with 8:02 left in the second quarter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Pacers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Pascal Siakam, who scored 31 points along with seven rebounds. That's the first time this season that Siakam scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Toppin, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Memphis' victory bumped their record up to 18-27. As for Indiana, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 26-20.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pacers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Grizzlies are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-4 against the spread).

Odds

Indiana is a big 9-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 231.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.