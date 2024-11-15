Who's Playing
Miami Heat @ Indiana Pacers
Current Records: Miami 4-6, Indiana 5-6
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana
- Ticket Cost: $28.08
What to Know
The Pacers and the Heat are an even 5-5 against one another since October of 2021, but not for long. The Indiana Pacers will welcome the Miami Heat at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Pacers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 224.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 94-90 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Magic. The loss hurts even more since Indiana was up 38-26 with 9:17 left in the second.
Meanwhile, the Heat fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Pistons on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of Detroit by a score of 123-121. The close match was extra heartbreaking for Miami, who almost overcame an 18 point deficit.
The Heat might have lost, but man, Tyler Herro was a machine: he went 10 for 17 from beyond the arc en route to 40 points plus eight assists and five rebounds. The dominant performance gave Herro a new career-high in threes. Another player making a difference was Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Indiana now has a losing record at 5-6. As for Miami, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season.
Going forward, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.
The Pacers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Heat in their previous meeting back in April, sneaking past 117-115. Do the Pacers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Heat turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Indiana is a 4-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 229.5 points.
Series History
Indiana and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Apr 07, 2024 - Indiana 117 vs. Miami 115
- Dec 02, 2023 - Indiana 144 vs. Miami 129
- Nov 30, 2023 - Miami 142 vs. Indiana 132
- Feb 08, 2023 - Miami 116 vs. Indiana 111
- Dec 23, 2022 - Indiana 111 vs. Miami 108
- Dec 12, 2022 - Miami 87 vs. Indiana 82
- Nov 04, 2022 - Indiana 101 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 21, 2021 - Miami 125 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 03, 2021 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 104
- Oct 23, 2021 - Indiana 102 vs. Miami 91