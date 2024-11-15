Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Miami 4-6, Indiana 5-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana

FanDuel SN - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.08

What to Know

The Pacers and the Heat are an even 5-5 against one another since October of 2021, but not for long. The Indiana Pacers will welcome the Miami Heat at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Pacers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 224.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 94-90 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Magic. The loss hurts even more since Indiana was up 38-26 with 9:17 left in the second.

Meanwhile, the Heat fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Pistons on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of Detroit by a score of 123-121. The close match was extra heartbreaking for Miami, who almost overcame an 18 point deficit.

The Heat might have lost, but man, Tyler Herro was a machine: he went 10 for 17 from beyond the arc en route to 40 points plus eight assists and five rebounds. The dominant performance gave Herro a new career-high in threes. Another player making a difference was Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Indiana now has a losing record at 5-6. As for Miami, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season.

Going forward, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

The Pacers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Heat in their previous meeting back in April, sneaking past 117-115. Do the Pacers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Heat turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a 4-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 229.5 points.

Series History

Indiana and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.