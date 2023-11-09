Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Milwaukee 5-2, Indiana 5-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Pacers will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 9th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Pacers and the Jazz didn't disappoint and broke past the 243 point over/under on Wednesday. Indiana enjoyed a cozy 134-118 victory over Utah. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Pacers.

The Pacers' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Myles Turner, who earned 22 points along with 6 rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 16 points and 13 assists.

Meanwhile, the Bucks waltzed into Wednesday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They had just enough and edged Detroit out 120-118.

The Bucks can attribute much of their success to Damian Lillard, who earned 34 points along with 3 steals.

Indiana is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season. As for Milwaukee, their victory bumped their record up to 5-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 126 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Bucks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 117.1 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

The Pacers came up short against the Bucks in their previous meeting back in March, falling 149-136. Can the Pacers avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 3-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 241 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.